Kathy Ann Chronister
York - Kathy Ann Chronister, 69, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home.
Kathy was born in York on June 21, 1950, daughter of the late Curt and Wilma (Lehigh) Perago.
Kathy graduated from Central York High School, Class of 1968. She was a member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed going to the beach and mountains. Kathy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Kathy is survived by her son, Christopher Chronister and his wife, Michelle of Muncy; daughter, Katie Acierno and her husband, Jason of Timonium, MD; four grandchildren, Lillian and Preston Chronister and Evan and Nathan Acierno; and her brother, Curt Perago and his wife, Judy. She was preceded in death by her sister, Suzi Goldstein.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with The Rt. Rev. Barry E. Yingling officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 30, 2019