Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Chronister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Ann Chronister


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Ann Chronister Obituary
Kathy Ann Chronister

York - Kathy Ann Chronister, 69, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home.

Kathy was born in York on June 21, 1950, daughter of the late Curt and Wilma (Lehigh) Perago.

Kathy graduated from Central York High School, Class of 1968. She was a member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed going to the beach and mountains. Kathy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Kathy is survived by her son, Christopher Chronister and his wife, Michelle of Muncy; daughter, Katie Acierno and her husband, Jason of Timonium, MD; four grandchildren, Lillian and Preston Chronister and Evan and Nathan Acierno; and her brother, Curt Perago and his wife, Judy. She was preceded in death by her sister, Suzi Goldstein.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with The Rt. Rev. Barry E. Yingling officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now