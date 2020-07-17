Kathy Ann (Dennis) Schaeffer, 59, of Mount Wolf, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Craig T. Schaeffer, Sr., of Mount Wolf whom she married 35 years ago on July 12, 1985.Kathy was born November 8, 1960 in York and was the daughter of Anna Mae (Hartman) Dennis of York and the late Richard Dennis.She graduated in 1978 from William Penn High School in York. She was a former employee of Naylor's Candies in Mount Wolf. She was a member of the Shiloh American Legion in Shiloh and was a former member of Pleasureville United Methodist Church in Pleasureville where she also taught Sunday School.In addition to her husband, Kathy is survived by her two sons, Craig T. Schaeffer, Jr. and Ryan E. Schaeffer both of Mount Wolf; her grandson, Cole T. Schaeffer, and her brother, Rodney "Rod" Dennis of West York.A celebration of life service for Kathy will begin at 7:30 PM, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 7:30 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Ross Judy of Pleasureville United Methodist Church in Pleasureville, PA.The family requests memorial contributions to be made to the Diehl Funeral Home to help defray the cost of services.To share memories of Kathy please visit