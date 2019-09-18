|
|
Kathy E. Kroft
Glen Rock - Kathy E. (Smith) Kroft, 61, of Glen Rock, died Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was the wife of Frederick "Fred" Kroft.
Following cremation, a celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. Officiating at the service will be her brother in law, Andy Stewart. There will be no viewing and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Kathy was born on Friday, June 13, 1958 in York and was a daughter of Leroy and Barbara (Thompson) Gamble of Glen Rock.
She was a 1976 graduate of Susquehannock High School and was employed as a Checkout Coach with the Giant Food Store in Shrewsbury for over 5 years.
Kathy had an incredible smile and a contagious laugh.
Besides her husband, she leaves her children and nine grandchildren, Brian Miller and children Alexis and Summer of Dallastown, Katie Winand, husband Ryan, children Adelyn and Brayden of York, Ethan Miller of Glen Rock, Grandaughter Zoe Miller-Wessling, husband Daniel of Colorado. Lynn Dare, husband Donald, child Donnie. Holly Costin, husband Aaron and children Scott and Ashton and Jamie Hairston, child, Barbara, all of Jacksonville NC. She was proceeded in death by a son Shawn M Miller. Also survived by brothers and sisters, Wayne Smith Jr., wife Jean of Dover, Lori Riddle, husband Bill of Seven Valleys, George Smith and Lisa Stewart, husband Andy both of Glen Rock.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared at geiples.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019