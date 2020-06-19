Kathy L. BloomStewartstown - Kathy L. Bloom, 61, of Stewartstown, passed away at her home surrounded by her family and close friends on June 17, 2020. She was the loving wife of Daniel Bloom for 43 years.Kathy was born to the late Russell and Margaret (McCleary) Hill in 1958. She was a graduate of Susquehannock High School, class of '76. Kathy enjoyed traveling and loved the beach. She and Daniel were members of Red Lion Bible Church. Kathy not only loved her family and friends, but also the Lord. She accepted the Lord into her life at the age of 13. Kathy had a long battle with ovarian cancer, and has fought the good fight for many years. She will be truly missed by her family, friends, and church family.In addition to her husband Daniel, Kathy is survived by two daughters Michelle Keeny and her husband Jared, and Rebecca Delp-Callahan and her husband Kyle Callahan; 5 grandchildren Katelyn, Clarissa, and Andrew Keeny, and Samantha and Russel Delp; and a brother Raymond Hill and his wife Shirley.A public viewing will be held on Tuesday June 23, from 7-9pm at Red Lion Bible Church located at 105 Springvale Road, Red Lion, PA 17356. A funeral service will occur at 10 AM the next morning, Wednesday June 24 at the church with Rev. Steven A. Schmuck officiating. Interment will follow at St. John (Sadler's) Lutheran Cemetery in Stewartstown.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Red Lion Bible Church in Kathy's memory to address listed above. In memory of Kathy, please consider wearing something teal for her services.Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. - Stewartstown is assisting the family with their wishes.