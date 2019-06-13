|
|
Kathy L. Trcka
Gettysburg - Kathy L. Trcka, age 60, of Cumberland Township, Gettysburg, died at 9:55 AM Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Gardens of Gettysburg.
Born February 25, 1959 in Gettysburg, a daughter of the late Fred J. and Lois A. (Group) Trcka, she had worked as a secretary at the Navy Depot in Harrisburg.
Miss Trcka is survived by a brother, Michael Trcka, and his wife Virginia of Dover; her twin sister, Karen L. Scott of Hunterstown; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a brother, John Trcka.
Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 13, 2019