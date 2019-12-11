|
Kathy M. Witta
Pennsauken, NJ - Kathy M. Witta, 63, of Pennsauken NJ, formerly of York passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Samaritan Center at Voorhees, Voorhees NJ.
Kathy was born on November 27, 1956 in York. Daughter of Herbert R. Witta, Jr. of York and the late Janet L. (Storm) Witta.
She was a nurse practioner at the University of Pennsylvania. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She was a 1974 graduate of Dover Area High School. She was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The visitation will be held from 12:30-1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 950 W. Market St. York. The memorial mass will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Daniel Richards as the celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting with arrangements.
In addition to her father, Kathy is survived by a sister, Angie L. Witta of York; Two brothers: Steven M. Witta, and wife Amy, of Peachtree City, GA, and Ryan M. Witta,of Bethlehem; Three nephews, one niece, two great nephews and one great niece; her partner, Dr. John D. Domanski of Mt. Laurel, NJ.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy A. Akin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose of Lima Church, 950 W. Market St. York PA 17404, or .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019