Kathy Mosso
YORK - Kathy Lucille Mosso died on September 22, 2019 at Manor Care Kingston Court. She was 76. Kathy was born on March 23, 1943, the daughter of Shirley Uterbach Roser and Elwood E. Portzline, both deceased. She was later adopted by her step-father, the late William M. Grandia.
Kathy graduated from Massapequa High School., Massapequa, New York in 1961. She attended Bellevue School of Nursing in New York City. She later moved to Chicago, a city she loved, and worked for Northwest and Alitalia airlines. She trained reservation agents on the newly computerized reservation systems.
Kathy began her long career at York Hospital / Wellspan first as a unit secretary in the emergency room and later at the Family Practice at York Hospital. She returned to the nursing profession she loved by first becoming a licensed practical nurse through York Vo-Tech's program. She graduated valedictorian of her class. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at York College in 1990, graduating Magna Cum Laude. While at York College, she earned several nursing awards and was inducted into Sigma Theta Tau, the nursing honor society. Kathy became a certified Oncology Nurse, passing her boards 4 times. She later worked with cancer research protocols at Apple Hill involving breast cancer and prostate cancer, and ended her career as a hospice nurse with Compassionate Care Hospice.
Kathy was a member of St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church where she also served as a parish nurse. She was active in the Cursillo movement, and with both Boy and Girl Scouting when her brother and her daughter were in Scouting. She loved to travel, was a wonderful cook, and thoroughly enjoyed exploring tea houses with the ladies of her tea club. She loved music and theater, especially Broadway plays.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Christine Mosso of Miami, FL, her brothers William M of Hanover, Michael Grandia of York, and Edward Portzline of Cleveland, OH, and her only sister, Janiene Grandia-Shahidi, also of York; 9 nieces and nephews, many cousins who were dear to her, and Harry, her beloved cat.
A memorial service celebrating the life of this wonderful woman will be held on October 11, 2019 at 11AM at St John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St. York, PA. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019