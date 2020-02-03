Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blue Rock Brethren in Christ Church
7885 Mentzer Gap Road
Waynesboro, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
Strinestown Church
5675 Susquehanna Trail
Strinestown, PA
Kathy Payne


1953 - 2020
Kathy Payne Obituary
Kathy Payne

Waynesboro - Kathy Lynn (Rosensweig) Payne, 66, of Waynesboro died as a result of a house fire Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Born in York, PA on September 20, 1953 she was the daughter of Janet (Spangler) Rosensweig and the late John Rosensweig. She is survived by her daughter, Jill (wife of Chris) Payne-Fleagle of Waynesboro and two stepdaughters: Lori (wife of John) Stermer of York and Nikki (wife of Rick) Brown of Dallastown. In addition, Kathy is survived by her mother, Janet, of Manchester and Sherry (wife of Richard) Seidenstricker of York. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Payne.

Kathy graduated from Northeastern High School with the class of 1971. She worked at several retail stores including: Hills, Kmart and Fashion Bug. While attending Penn State, she worked as a Teacher Assistant with Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12. After she obtained her Associates degree and Bachelor's degrees, Kathy worked for Family Outreach as a Family Therapist, Northwestern Human Services as a TSS and Catholic Charities as a Mobile Therapist. For numerous years, she was a Ladies Auxiliary member and Officer with AMVETS 224. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, volunteering, helping others and gardening.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at Strinestown Church, 5675 Susquehanna Trail, Strinestown with Pastor Greg Helman officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 PM at the Blue Rock Brethren in Christ Church, 7885 Mentzer Gap Road, Waynesboro and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will follow at Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mount Rose Ave., York. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Kathy's memory to PAWS of PA, PO Box 955 Camp Hill, PA 17001 or Brooklane Health Services, PO Box 1945, Hagerstown, MD 21742. Arrangements are in the care of Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home Ltd. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
