Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Kane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy S. Kane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy S. Kane Obituary
Kathy S. Kane

Glenville - Kathy S. Kane, of Glenville, passed suddenly on March 23, 2020. She was the loving wife of Joseph M. Kane with whom celebrated 45 years of marriage together. Kathy is also survived by a daughter Kristy K. Carter, her husband Joseph, and their son Joey.

Services will be announced at a later date. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. in New Freedom is assisting the family with their wishes.

www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -