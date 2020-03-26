|
Kathy S. Kane
Glenville - Kathy S. Kane, of Glenville, passed suddenly on March 23, 2020. She was the loving wife of Joseph M. Kane with whom celebrated 45 years of marriage together. Kathy is also survived by a daughter Kristy K. Carter, her husband Joseph, and their son Joey.
Services will be announced at a later date. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. in New Freedom is assisting the family with their wishes.
www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020