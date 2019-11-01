|
|
Kay A. Byloff
Hellam - Kay A. Byloff, 68, entered into rest on Friday November 1, 2019 at her residence.
She was born August 25, 1951 in York. The daughter of the late Harvey and Elizabeth (Davis) Shoffner.
Kay worked for Stauffer Biscuit an later as an assembler for Fincor.
There will be a graveside service at 11:00 am Wednesday November 6, 2019 at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Those attending should meet at 1045 am at the Pennsylvania Ave. entrance to the cemetery.
Kay is survived by her longtime companion Scott Miller of Hellam, a daughter Kristine Caudill and her husband Matthew of York, a step son Christopher Byloff of York, two grandchildren Kaitlyn Caudill and Vidia Caudill, three siblings Harvey Shoffner of York, Michael Shoffner of York, Sandy Swartz of York. She was preceded in death by two brothers Wayne Shoffner and Donald Shoffner.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Lupus Foundation of Pennsylvania 100 W. Station Square Drive # 217, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019