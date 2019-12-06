|
Kaye Kope
York - Kaye Kope passed away on Thursday morning, December 5, 2019 at her home.
Kaye was born on January 22, 1964 in York. Daughter of the Barry Kope and the late
Nancy Hartman Kope.
She graduated from York High in 1981and was a graduate of Yorktowne Business Institute.
In addition to her father, Kaye is survived by her stepmother, Antonia Kope, bother, David Kope and his wife Denise. Step brother, Joshua Duncan, two stepsisters, Nicole Schmerbeck and Heidi Duncan. Also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was especially close to her Aunt Dottie Messick and Unlce Jim Hartman.
Kaye was the life of the party and loved by all who knew her.
She will be greatly missed.
Per Kaye's request there will be no funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to
924-N Colonial Ave. York PA 17403
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019