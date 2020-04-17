|
|
Keith Alan Wallace
East Prospect - Keith Alan Wallace, of East Prospect, entered into God's care on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 5:50 am, following a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 65. He was the son of Charlotte M. (Patterson) Wallace of East Prospect and the late James G. Wallace.
He was born in York on December 1, 1954. Keith was a graduate of Eastern York High School and DeVry Institute of Technology in New Jersey. He received several awards for excellence and achievement while at DeVry. Keith worked as an electrician all of his adult life. He attended Waters Edge United Methodist Church in Craley, PA.
In addition to his mother, Charlotte, he leaves his two sisters, Suzanne M. Worthing and her husband Jim of Wharton, Texas and Cindy Armold and her husband Jon of Ormond Beach, Florida, and a half brother, Tom Dull of Gettysburg, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his dog "Max".
All services for Keith will be private during this time when we're all doing our part for the Covid 19 pandemic. Burial will take place in Craley Cemetery. A Memorial Service to Honor and Praise Keith may be scheduled at a later date for family and friends. His pastor, Terry Robinson, will officiate at the private service.
Keith loved sports, shooting pool, enjoyed fishing and just being outdoors and spending time with his family. Perhaps my time seemed all to brief, don't lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart and share with me, God wanted me now, He set me free.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2020