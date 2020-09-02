Keith Allen Sharp



Palmyra - Keith Allen Sharp, age 60, of York, Pa. passed away at 11:55 PM August 20, 2020 at Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing at Campbelltown, PA. We want to thank the staff at the nursing home for the kind care and friendship shared with Keith.



Keith was born July 16, 1960 in York, a son the late Ernest E. and Doris E. (Weisensale) Sharp.



Keith is survived by a brother, Troy and his wife Shelby, of East Berlin, Adams County, a sister Nancy Stubbs and her husband Louis of York; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Keith graduated from Dallastown Area High School in 1979.



Keith was an avid Revolutions Baseball fan, he attended as many of their games as he could, and collected their memorabilia. He also followed the Phillies, Eagles, Baltimore Orioles and Ravens.



Keith worked for Verizon Communications for several years. He was a proud volunteer as either a fire fighter or as a fire policeman with numerous fire companies in the York area including Union Fire Company Number 3 of York, Pa. where he was a life member.



Keith was well liked by all and will be sadly missed. Many will miss his calls starting with "What ya doooin".



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local volunteer fire department or the breast cancer organization of your choice in honor of Keith.









