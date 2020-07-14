Keith Burke
RED LION - Keith L. "Slob" Burke, 67, of Windsor Township passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Stacy M. (Utz) Burke. The couple celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on October 23, 2019.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion., with a visitation from 5-7 pm. The Reverend David Tietje will be officiating at the service. The family asks that everyone in attendance dress casually for the service.
Mr. Burke was born in Red Lion on November 27, 1952, a son of Frederick and Frances (Beaverson) Burke. He began working in 1972 for Duplex Products, which later became Taylor Communications, where he retired in 2018. He also worked part time for the former Gohn's Sunoco in Red Lion.
Mr. Burke leaves a son, Brandon W. Burke of Red Lion; a daughter, Rebecca L. Gibney and her husband Kevin of Windsor; six grandchildren, Sadie, Brayden, Ella, Nylee, Rhett, and Charlotte; two sisters, Lisa Burke and Glenda Baker; a brother, Steven (Kay) Burke; a brother-in-law, Chris (Connie) Utz; his mother-in-law, Nadine Utz of Myrtle Beach; as well as nieces, nephews and many loving cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com