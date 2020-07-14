1/1
Keith Burke
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Keith Burke

RED LION - Keith L. "Slob" Burke, 67, of Windsor Township passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Stacy M. (Utz) Burke. The couple celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on October 23, 2019.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion., with a visitation from 5-7 pm. The Reverend David Tietje will be officiating at the service. The family asks that everyone in attendance dress casually for the service.

Mr. Burke was born in Red Lion on November 27, 1952, a son of Frederick and Frances (Beaverson) Burke. He began working in 1972 for Duplex Products, which later became Taylor Communications, where he retired in 2018. He also worked part time for the former Gohn's Sunoco in Red Lion.

Mr. Burke leaves a son, Brandon W. Burke of Red Lion; a daughter, Rebecca L. Gibney and her husband Kevin of Windsor; six grandchildren, Sadie, Brayden, Ella, Nylee, Rhett, and Charlotte; two sisters, Lisa Burke and Glenda Baker; a brother, Steven (Kay) Burke; a brother-in-law, Chris (Connie) Utz; his mother-in-law, Nadine Utz of Myrtle Beach; as well as nieces, nephews and many loving cousins.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, Central PA Division 4250 Crums Mill Rd. Suite100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
