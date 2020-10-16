Keith Dasher
York - Keith A. Dasher, 61, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at York Hospital following a brief illness.
Keith was born July 21, 1959 in Columbia, to Glenn Dasher and Gail (Ritz) Dasher. He will always be remembered by those who knew him for his generosity, big heart, and dry sense of humor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors, and spoiling his beloved dog Charlie. Keith wouldn't think twice about giving you the shirt off his back, which was usually either a Penn State football shirt or a camo pattern from Gander Mountain.
A graduate of Red Lion Area Senior High School and the York Technical Institute, Keith worked for many years at York International and more recently at Formit Steel. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Germany with the 1st Armored Division.
In addition to his parents, Keith is survived by his sister, Cindy Moore of Noblesville, IN, and his brother, Ty Dasher of Seven Valleys. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and others from a large extended family who will miss him dearly.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Keith's memory may be made to the York County SPCA at www.ycspca.org
.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
.