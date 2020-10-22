1/1
Keith E. Ness
1963 - 2020
Keith E. Ness

East Berlin - Keith E. Ness, 57, entered into rest at 4:27 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of the late Vicki L. Anderson-Ness who passed away January 19, 2013.

Born March 21, 1963 in Hanover, Keith was a son of the late Donald E. and Anna R. (Kaltreider) Ness.

He graduated from New Freedom Christian School in 1981.

Keith worked as a truck driver for 37 years and most recently was employed with Cedar Hill Farms.

He was a member of Bermudian Church of the Brethren in East Berlin, York County Racing Club and York County Cattlemen's Association. Keith drove a push truck for Williams Grove and Lincoln Speedway. He also was a crew member, along with his son, for #17, Cole Young.

In addition to attending the races, Keith enjoyed playing cards, attending family gathering and farming.

He is survived by his son, Jacob E. Ness of East Berlin; six siblings, Carolyn A. (Frank) Amspacher, Becky L. (Jack) Thoman, Bryan L. (Kimberly) Ness, Cheryl J. Ness, Lori E. Ness and Kimberley S. (Jeff) Deisinger; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Keith remained close with his wife's family as well. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Les A. Ness, husband of Trudy Ness.

Services for Keith will be private with his pastor, the Rev. Larry Dentler officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those that are in attendance will be required to wear a mask. The family also suggests casual attire.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mike Kaltreider for his battle against lung cancer.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
