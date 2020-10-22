Keith E. Ness
East Berlin - Keith E. Ness, 57, entered into rest at 4:27 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of the late Vicki L. Anderson-Ness who passed away January 19, 2013.
Born March 21, 1963 in Hanover, Keith was a son of the late Donald E. and Anna R. (Kaltreider) Ness.
He graduated from New Freedom Christian School in 1981.
Keith worked as a truck driver for 37 years and most recently was employed with Cedar Hill Farms.
He was a member of Bermudian Church of the Brethren in East Berlin, York County Racing Club and York County Cattlemen's Association. Keith drove a push truck for Williams Grove and Lincoln Speedway. He also was a crew member, along with his son, for #17, Cole Young.
In addition to attending the races, Keith enjoyed playing cards, attending family gathering and farming.
He is survived by his son, Jacob E. Ness of East Berlin; six siblings, Carolyn A. (Frank) Amspacher, Becky L. (Jack) Thoman, Bryan L. (Kimberly) Ness, Cheryl J. Ness, Lori E. Ness and Kimberley S. (Jeff) Deisinger; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Keith remained close with his wife's family as well. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Les A. Ness, husband of Trudy Ness.
Services for Keith will be private with his pastor, the Rev. Larry Dentler officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those that are in attendance will be required to wear a mask. The family also suggests casual attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mike Kaltreider for his battle against lung cancer.
to share condolences with the family.