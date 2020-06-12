Keith H. KunkleDover, PA - Keith H. Kunkle, 59 of Dover, PA, died at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital in York, PA on June 11, 2020. He was the husband of Karen (Godfrey) Kunkle with whom he observed their 34th wedding anniversary on June 5, 2020.Born November 18, 1960 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Harvey I. and Betty (Bahn) Kunkle.He was a 1978 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Keith was employed as a mechanic for the City of York for over thirty years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping and boating.In addition to his wife, Keith is survived by a sister, Joan Rogers of Dover, PA and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Kunkle.A controlled viewing to maintain proper social distancing and to observe the required state guidelines will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with military honors by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.