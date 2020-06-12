Keith H. Kunkle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith H. Kunkle

Dover, PA - Keith H. Kunkle, 59 of Dover, PA, died at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital in York, PA on June 11, 2020. He was the husband of Karen (Godfrey) Kunkle with whom he observed their 34th wedding anniversary on June 5, 2020.

Born November 18, 1960 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Harvey I. and Betty (Bahn) Kunkle.

He was a 1978 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Keith was employed as a mechanic for the City of York for over thirty years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping and boating.

In addition to his wife, Keith is survived by a sister, Joan Rogers of Dover, PA and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Kunkle.

A controlled viewing to maintain proper social distancing and to observe the required state guidelines will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with military honors by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved