Keith J. Surdich
Keith J. Surdich

York - Keith J. Surdich, 65 of West York Borough, died August 5, 2020. He was the husband of Shirley (Farrier) Surdich to whom he was married for 24 years.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at Saint Rosa of Lima Catholic Church, 950 W. Market St York on Saturday, August 29th at 10:00 am. Officiating the service will be Father Richards.

Keith was born May 24,1955 in Queens, NY. He is survived by four brothers, Brian Surdich of Wrightsville, PA, John Surdich of Largo, FL, Darren Surdich of York, PA and Chad Surdich of Sarasota, FL; three sisters, Sharon Fassnacht of Red Lion, PA, Desiree Rijos of Highland Park, IL and Michele Burton of Westminster, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417-C Concord Rd, York, PA 17402.






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 7, 2020
We had so many good times over the years they are to much to recall here. My condolences to Shirley and the entire Surdich family.
Brian Pendergast
Friend
August 7, 2020
So sad to hear that Keith passed away! My heart goes out to each of you - Brian, Desiree, Darren and Chad - your family has always had a special place in my thought! My sympathies to all of you.
Jeanina Pantano Sargent
Friend
August 6, 2020
In memory of My Big Brother Keith, May you Rest In Peace....
DESIREE Surdich/Rijos
Sister
