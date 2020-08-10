Keith J. SurdichYork - Keith J. Surdich, 65 of West York Borough, died August 5, 2020. He was the husband of Shirley (Farrier) Surdich to whom he was married for 24 years.Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at Saint Rosa of Lima Catholic Church, 950 W. Market St York on Saturday, August 29th at 10:00 am. Officiating the service will be Father Richards.Keith was born May 24,1955 in Queens, NY. He is survived by four brothers, Brian Surdich of Wrightsville, PA, John Surdich of Largo, FL, Darren Surdich of York, PA and Chad Surdich of Sarasota, FL; three sisters, Sharon Fassnacht of Red Lion, PA, Desiree Rijos of Highland Park, IL and Michele Burton of Westminster, MD.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417-C Concord Rd, York, PA 17402.