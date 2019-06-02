|
|
Keith R. Heist
York - Keith R. Heist, 64, entered into rest Monday May 27th 2019 at his home. He was the husband to Karen for 38 years.
Mr. Heist was born February 28th 1955 in York; A son of Janet I. and the late Edward R. Heist. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.
Keith was a combat engineer at Fort Richardson, Alaska. After completing his service, he continued on to become a master of carpentry. Proudly receiving his certificate from President Ford. He later became a construction superintendent. Keith was also a Life Member of the VFW West York post 8951, and the American Legion in Shiloh.
He is survived by his wife; son Chad (Jess); and was a proud Papa of his two beautiful granddaughters Keira and Caylee. Brothers Brad (Deb), Dave (Lisa), and Greg. Brother-in-law Gary Hackett (Sandy); nephew and nieces Brandon, Nikki, Shelby, and Rachel.
Due to his love of the outdoors and respect for veterans, memorial contributions can be made to heroesonthewater.org. Keith enjoyed spending time with the Central Pennsylvania Chapter.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 2, 2019