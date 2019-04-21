|
|
Kelley Jo Stine
New Cumberland - Kelley Jo Stine, 53, of New Cumberland, Fairview Twp., passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services, New Cumberland. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to service time. Inurnment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, East Hanover Twp.
To send messages of condolence to Kelley's family, driving directions or more information, please visit www.Parthemore.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019