Kelly Ann Muse
York - Kelly Ann (Wiest) Muse, 46, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Christopher Muse.
Born on February 22, 1974 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Becky (Tidball) Wiest. Kelly graduated from HACC and began working for UCP of South Central PA as a service coordinator. She enjoyed going to the beach, decorating and eating out. She loved spending time with her family and was an avid animal lover.
She is survived by her son, Cooper Muse; two brothers, Richard Wiest and wife, Lindsay and Joseph Wiest and numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James Tidball and Mr. and Mrs. Francis Wiest.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to an organization of your choice. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020