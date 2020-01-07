|
|
Kelly L. Neill
Dover - Kelly Lynn (Mauck) Neill, 42, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her parent's home following a lengthy illness.
Born in York on June 16, 1977, Kelly was the daughter of Perry E. Mauck and Jennifer S. (Boyer) Mauck of Dover. Kelly went to West York High School and was a tow motor operator for Starbucks. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her son.
The prayer service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 West Market St., York with Father Keith Michael Carroll officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In addition to her parents, Kelly is survived by her son, Matthew D. Neill of West York; her brother, Jeremy E. Mauck of York; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020