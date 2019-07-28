|
Kelly O'Bryan
YORK - Kelly A. O'Bryan, 55, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at York Hospital. She was surrounded by loved ones and is now at peace as she has been called home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held privately at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born October 29, 1963 in York, she was a daughter of the late Jesse and Susan (Bupp) O'Bryan.
She was employed for the past 10 years as a paralegal with various area law firms. Previously, she served the York County area for 20 plus years as a real estate agent.
Kelly loved spending time with her family, friends and her feline companions Bud and Boots. "Big Red", as many friends and family would call her for her trade mark red curly locks, had a contagious laugh and found the greatest pleasure in life being with those she loved. If not bouncing around town with friends and family to her favorite restaurants, you could catch her stopping in at the Shiloh American Legion to sign the book and share some laughs. Kelly always tried to find ways to connect with those around her and always had a good story to tell. She had a passion for life as she wore her heart on her sleeve, and she always tried to be there for her family and friends in times of need and celebration.
Ms. O'Bryan is survived by two daughters, Danielle M. Callahan and husband, Danny of York and Jennifer L. Behler and fiancé, Tony Berrios of York; one granddaughter-on the way; one brother, Randy O'Bryan; father, Martin Ruppert of Dover; two nieces and a beloved cat. Kelly will be dearly missed but is in a better place. Before she passed as she was surrounded by family and friends, they joined in rocking out with Kelly to some of her favorite 80s rock including the classic AC/DC song Thunderstruck. The family found peace in the fact that shortly after she passed the heavens opened up as the roar of thunder swept across York and they knew that Kelly had been called home, thunder certainly had struck.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, the Shiloh American Legion Auxiliary Post 791, &/or the York/Adams Drug & Alcohol Commission.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 28, 2019