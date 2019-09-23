|
|
Ken Li
YORK - Ken Li, 67, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at York Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Tribute will be held from 4-6PM, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York. A private burial will be held in Rosehill Cemetery, Linden, New Jersey.
Born January 17, 1952 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, he was a son of the late Sel Nging Thomas Chen and Shong Hai Chen. He graduated from New Brunswick High School and attended Pratt University in New York City, where he earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.
A lifelong resident of New Brunswick until he relocated to York in 1995 to continue working with Dentsply Sirona. He previously was employed for many years by Dentsply in Long Island City, New York.
Ken had a passion for photography and also loved music, electronics and traveling.
He is survived by three sisters, Fay Ling Williams of Jackson Heights, NY, Fay Ying Li of Metuchen, NJ and Christine F. Li of North Brunswick, NJ and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by sister, Jean Lai.
Ken's family is deeply appreciative of the support of Bill Sweitzer during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, Pa 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 23, 2019