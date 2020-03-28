|
Kenneth A. Potter
York - Kenneth A. Potter, 81, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at UPMC-West Shore. He was the husband of Sandra A. (Shultz) Potter to whom he was married for 61 years.
A Private Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held with entombment at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Given the current Coronavirus situation, a typical public funeral is not possible without risk and Ken would never allow anyone to be at risk on his behalf. The family plans to have a memorial activity a few months down the road when it's safe to do so. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road is in charge of arrangements.
Born February 22, 1939 in York, a son of the late Russell W. and Irene A. (Hepfer) Potter, he was a 1957 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. Mr. Potter's career spans five decades and was instrumental in the manufacture and distribution of snack foods. He began his career with El-Ge Potato Chip Co. in York in 1955, until he purchased, along with his wife, the Martin's Potato Chip Co. in 1971. As company President, he extended Martin's marketing territory from a small local facility to 5 states, growing from a one truck operation to over fifty trucks and created the reputation of having the best potato chips in the world. Martin's was the first to mass market the Kettle Cooked Potato Chip and he was the first to place his name, phone number and guarantee on potato chip packages. Ken retired from Martin's in 2004. He then became President of Agraco Technologies International, LLC where he assisted many Agribusinesses in getting started in China, India, Australia, Canada, Poland, Russia, England and India.
Mr. Potter has received numerous awards and recognitions including; 1984 Small Business Award by Eastern Regional BBB, 1986 Small Business Award by York Area Chamber of Commerce, 1987 named to William Penn High School Hall of Fame, 1988 Small Business Person of the Year by Philadelphia Council of the US SBA, 1992 & 1993 nominee for Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Ernst & Young competition in Philadelphia and Harrisburg, 1996 Agribusiness Award by York Area Chamber of Commerce, and in 2013 he received the Central Penn Business Journal Business of the Year Award. He has provided expertise and assistance to the Agriculture Dept. of The People's Republic of China; participated in the 1999 Envoy to Mexico with the PA Dept. of Agriculture; and in 2001 was a PA Dept. of Agriculture spokesman at an Agribusiness Fair for 80 countries in India.
Ken was active in the York community, having served as Past President of Keep York Beautiful, supporter of 9/11 Memorial in the new Liberty Garden in Kiwanis Park, strong supporter of Margaret E. Moul Home for Cerebral Palsy patients, member of York Toastmasters, and continually supported Boys & Girls Clubs and many other youth organizations. Ken was an avid bowler and golfer, he enjoyed competing and making many friends along the way.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Potter is survived by a daughter, Lizabeth A. Potter, MD and husband John Day of York; three sons, Kenneth A. Potter, Jr. and wife Janet of York, Kevin A. Potter and fiancée Laura Amalfitano of Dallastown and David J. Potter and wife Karen of York; 12 grandchildren, Ryan, Natalie, Zowie, Erin, Logan, Collin, Andrew, Dana, Dominic, Dimitri, Chase and Olivia; one great granddaughter, Reagan; a sister, Rosa M. Kenyon of Dover; and a brother, Russell W. Potter and wife Virginia of York. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Allen Potter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 50 E. King Street, York, PA 17401 or to Leg Up Farm, 4880 N. Sherman Street Ext., Mt. Wolf, PA 17347.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020