Kenneth C. Kinard, Sr.
Windsor Twp - Kenneth C. Kinard, Sr., age 77, of Windsor Township, York, died at 7:23 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the long time companion of Vardella (Fourhman) Diehl, of York.
Born October 10, 1941 in York, he was one of 17 children of the late Lester M. and Sara (Bailey) Kinard. He had served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, and was retired after 26 years as a self employed painter.
He is also survived by a daughter, Anna Lamond, of York; a son, Kenneth C. Kinard, Jr., of Lancaster; and two grandchildren, Kelsey Lamond and Zachary Kinard.
Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 North Duke Street, Second Floor, York PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019