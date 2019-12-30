|
Kenneth C. Wagner
York - Kenneth C. Wagner, 78, of York, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Lebanon Veterans Administration Hospital.
He was born Aug. 18, 1941, in Pottstown, a son of the late Carl R. and Marsalline J. (Bilger) Wagner.
Kenneth was a graduate of West Snyder High School and served in the Army from 1959-1962.
He was a machinist by trade and had also worked in a York area hospital.
Kenneth was an avid hiker and hiked the Appalachian Trail. He also enjoyed researching genealogy.
He is survived by one daughter, Heather Boutwell of Florida; two grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine "Gerri" and Jim Moist of Beavertown; and four nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert E. Wagner.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11, with the Rev. Solomon Shaffer officiating.
Burial will be in the Beavertown God's Missionary Church Cemetery with military honors by the Middlewest Veteran's Honor Guard.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019