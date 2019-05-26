|
|
Kenneth E. Bulk, Jr.
York - Kenneth E. Bulk, Jr., 83, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at York Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Service will be private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born January 25, 1936 in York, he was the son of the late Kenneth E. and Margaret L. (Litsinger) Bulk, Sr. Kenneth worked at Caterpillar for 22 years as a parts handler until his retirement.
Mr. Bulk served our country for over three years in the United States Air Force.
Mr. Bulk was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in York. Kenneth was a dedicated son who cared for his mother until her passing in 2018. He also enjoyed watching college football.
Mr. Bulk is survived by his sister, Edith Shroyer and husband, William of York; two nephews, Larry Shroyer and Kevin Shroyer; one niece, Lisa Drawbaugh; three great nieces, Denise Waughtel, Diane Wales and Kolby Fitzgerald; and one great great nephew, Tyler Wales. He was preceded in death by his great niece, Korinne Shroyer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., York, PA 17404 or Visiting Angels, 1840 East Market St., York, PA 17402.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 26, 2019