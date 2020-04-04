|
|
Kenneth E. "Duck" Dennis
York - Kenneth E. "Duck" Dennis, 87, entered into rest Tuesday March 31, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife Gloria C. (Krichten) Dennis of 66 years.
Mr. Dennis was born July 24, 1932 in York, a son of the late Roy and Bernadette (Fuller) Dennis. He served in the US Army during
the Korean War and retired from York Corrugating Co. He was a member of the WY VFW #8951
Kenneth is survived by his daughters Donna M. Brown and her husband Russell, Susan A. Newcomer and her husband Dennis; grandchildren
Melissa Shaull, Danielle Thompson, Rebecca Brown, Jenna Thompson, Krysten Brokenshire, Matthew Ormanoski, Andrea Ormanoski, Crystal
Holtzman, and Dan Newcomer; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother Russell Dennis. He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters Roy Dennis, Jr.,
Curvin Dennis, Betty Chronister, and Mary Stewart.
Kenneth was also known as "Pop" too many through girls softball and volleyball. He loved sitting on the bench outside his apartment playing his country music and would wave to anyone who would beep at him. He also loved watching ice hockey.
We would also like to thank the VA, Hartland Hospice and Rite at Home for the care that was given to dad.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with full military rites presented by the Honor Guard. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to SPCA or WY VFW#8951.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020