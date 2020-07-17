1/1
Kenneth E. Reinhardt
Kenneth E. Reinhardt

Moun Wolf - Kenneth E. Reinhardt, 59, of Mount Wolf, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Shonna (Tyson) Reinhardt whom he married 40 years ago on July 18, 1980.

Kenneth was born April 28, 1961 in York and was the son of Anita (Buhrman) Reinhardt of Lewisberry and the late Larry Reinhardt, Sr.

He was employed by Johnson Controls for over 30 years before retiring in 2019.

In addition to his wife, Shonna, Kenneth is survived by his son, Garret Reinhardt of Mount Wolf; his daughter, Fawn Norris her husband George of Mount Union, PA; two grandchildren, Katlin and Brett Norris; his brothers, Brian Reinhardt and Steven Reinhardt and his wife Fife; his sisters, Debra Kopenhaver and her husband Larry, Melinda Shoemaker and her husband Randy, Lori Nagy, Pattie Linkous, Stephanie Petridis and Lisa Davis and her husband Bobby. Kenneth was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Dean Reinhardt, Jr.

A private service for Kenneth will be held at the convenience of the family. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Harry Buhrman. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

To share memories of Kenneth please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
