Kenneth E. Rohrbaugh
York - Kenneth Edward Rohrbaugh, 82, fought his last fight and passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, after a long illness. Known as Ken or Kenny to most; Dad, or Pappy to his family; and for some unknown reason, the Reverend Kenneth E. Rohrbaugh to the York Water Co. Ken left quite an impression on the lives of all who knew him best. He was married to Geraldine (Smith) Rohrbaugh, for almost 60 years, from July 26,1959 to present.
Born on January 11, 1938, in Lineboro, MD, to the late Clinton and Naomi (Thomas) Rohrbaugh, he was one of nine children, and grew up in a converted one room schoolhouse. He graduated from Manchester High School in MD in 1956, where he played basketball and soccer. His father taught all of his children to play instruments, and Ken played the tuba with his family in the Lineboro Marching Band. As a young man, he worked as a painter in the family painting business with his father and brothers. Following that, he briefly worked for Guy Hobb's in Glen Rock, where he met his wife, Gerry. Ken served as a PFC in the Army from 1961-1963, was Honorably Discharged and returned home. Ultimately, he was employed by AMP Inc. for 33 years, before retiring on August 28, 1998.
Ken was a devoted family man. In addition to his wife, Gerry, Ken is survived by his brother, Thomas Rohrbaugh and his wife, Leslie; a sister, Ruth Krebs; a sister-in-law, Donna Miller and her husband, Norman; his two children; John Rohrbaugh and his wife, Andrea; and his daughter, Lori Wetcher, and her husband, Greg; 5 beloved grandchildren: Nicholas, Samantha, Allyson, Emily and Zachary; and many well-loved nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Ken enjoyed playing golf, and also participated in a slow pitch softball league for many years. He loved being outdoors, was an enthusiastic bird watcher, enjoyed maintaining a beautiful yard and took pride in his annual Christmas light and train displays. He was a card shark, pool player and lover of many board games and took great joy in winning, even over the youngest of grandchildren, but only if everyone followed the rules. He was an avid woodworker and built many beds, window seats, etc. for his beloved family. Ken was a die-hard fan of the Maryland Terrapins, the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens. He was also a fan of the Baltimore Colts until Irsay packed them off to Indianapolis in the middle of the night in 1984.
More than anything, he loved his family. Spending time with them at family dinners, holidays and being a cheerleader for his children and grandchildren throughout all of their endeavors. He will be greatly missed, and remembered, forever.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Rev. Melissa McDade will be officiating. A Memorial Service for extended family and friends will be announced as soon as current circumstances allow for social gatherings. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mt. Joy, PA 17545.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020