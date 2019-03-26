|
|
Kenneth E. Wilt, MD
York - Kenneth E. Wilt, MD, 94, of York died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Victorian Villa, Dallastown. He was the husband of Margery (Sipe) Wilt.
Born July 10, 1924 in York, he was the son of the late Paul and Mary (Emenheiser) Wilt.
Dr. Wilt was a pilot in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was a retired surgeon.
In addition to his wife, Margery, he is survived by his daughter, Judy Wilson and her husband, George Merchant of Clearwater Beach, FL; and a grandson, Jefferson R. Wilson and his wife, Sally and 2 great granddaughters, Isabelle and Penelope Wilson all of Annapolis, MD. He is also survived by a step son, Ronald L. Taylor and his wife, Angie of York; 2 step grandsons, Issac Taylor and Elijah Taylor and a step granddaughter, Ali Taylor all of York; and a brother, Paul Richard Wilt of Wichita, KS. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Shook.
At Dr. Wilt's request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice Care, 3501 Concord Road, Suite 110, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019