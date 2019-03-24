Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Kenneth Earl Milstead

Dallastown - Kenneth Earl Milstead, 81, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services in South York. He was the husband of Joyce (Sanderson) Milstead, to whom he was married for 55 years.

A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating will be Reverend Eddie D. D. Miller. A visitation will be from 1 - 2 PM, prior to the service.

Born on October 28, 1937 in Washington D.C., he was a son of the late Joseph Earl and Francis (Hollows) Milstead. He grew up in Indian Head, MD and attended the Charlotte Hall Military Academy in Charlotte Hall, MD. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Kenneth had a broad knowledge about WWII, reading any book and watching all movies that pertained to the war. He worked as a Manager and Regional Vice President for various insurance companies, retiring at the age of 62 from Monumental Life Insurance Company.

Mr. Milstead is survived by a son, Earl Milstead and wife, Misty of Maryland; a daughter, Sherry Lau and husband, Tim of Felton, and three grandchildren, Rachel Lau, Matthew Milstead, and Michael Milstead. He is preceded in death by a brother, Willard Milstead.

Condolences can be sent at HeffnerCare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
