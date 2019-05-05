Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Viewing
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
View Map
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Friday, May 10, 2019
Bowser's Cemetery
New Freedom, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Eugene "Gene" Green

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Eugene "Gene" Green Obituary
Kenneth Eugene 'Gene' Green

York - Kenneth Eugene "Gene" Green, 84, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was the loving husband of Shirley E. (Calp) Green and they celebrated 64 years of marriage on April 30, 2019. Born in New Freedom, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Olive (Kearney) Green. Gene had been a pricing estimator in the electronic manufacturing industry. He was very sports-minded, rarely forgetting any sports statistic. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Debra Green of York, and Cynthia Ness, and her husband, Craig of Palmyra, VA; one granddaughter, Tifany, and her husband Anthony Mulcahy of Union City, NJ; one sister, Roberta Freedman of York; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who he was very fond of.

Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second Street, New Freedom. There will be a second viewing on Friday, May 10, from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. with his nephew, Pastor Logan C. Miller, officiating. Interment will follow in Bowser's Cemetery, New Freedom. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Gene's memory to: , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now