Kenneth Eugene 'Gene' Green
York - Kenneth Eugene "Gene" Green, 84, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was the loving husband of Shirley E. (Calp) Green and they celebrated 64 years of marriage on April 30, 2019. Born in New Freedom, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Olive (Kearney) Green. Gene had been a pricing estimator in the electronic manufacturing industry. He was very sports-minded, rarely forgetting any sports statistic. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Debra Green of York, and Cynthia Ness, and her husband, Craig of Palmyra, VA; one granddaughter, Tifany, and her husband Anthony Mulcahy of Union City, NJ; one sister, Roberta Freedman of York; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who he was very fond of.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second Street, New Freedom. There will be a second viewing on Friday, May 10, from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. with his nephew, Pastor Logan C. Miller, officiating. Interment will follow in Bowser's Cemetery, New Freedom. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Gene's memory to: , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 5, 2019