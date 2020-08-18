Kenneth F. Rittase



Kenneth F. Rittase, 90, passed Friday, August 14, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma D. Rittase, in February of 2006.



Ken was born on a small farm South of Gettysburg, PA, October 30, 1929, to the late Carrie T. and LaVerne J. Rittase. Ken was their middle son and was predeceased by brothers William H. and Marlin L. Rittase. Ken was a graduate of Taneytown High School in Taneytown, MD.



Ken is survived by his son Dave Rittase and his wife, Kate, and his son Bob Rittase and his wife, Deb. Also surviving are Pop Pop's grandchildren: Andy Rittase (wife Christine), Samantha Beitzel (husband Ben), Billy Rittase (wife Melissa), Teddy Rittase, and Callan Rittase. Ken was the proud great grandfather of Joy and Jane Beitzel, Lily Rittase and soon-to-be Violet Rittase.



Ken was drafted into the Army in May of 1951, attended stenography school in Eta Jima, Japan, and served in the Korean War. He was awarded a Korean Service Medal with 2 bronze stars for meritorious service and was discharged in April 1953.



He attended Hagerstown Junior College and the University of Maryland in College Park, MD, graduating in 1959 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He spent fifty years in Engineering for various companies. In Maryland: Martin Company, Westinghouse Corporation, Bendix Corporation. In 1963, he moved to York, PA, where he worked for Allis Chalmers and Gichner Mobile Systems of Dallastown, PA. In later years, he worked as a consulting engineer.



In retirement, Ken was fortunate to enjoy travels to Mexico, Alaska, Jamaica, South America, Canada and Africa. Some of his most enjoyable excursions were trips out West to Wyoming (Teton National Park), Idaho, the Canadian Rockies and Canada.



A graveside service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens at 9:00 AM Monday, August 31st.



Ken was a member of the York YMCA where he worked out daily and made many dear friends. He attributed his long independent life to his commitment to fitness. Contributions in Ken's memory may be made to the YMCA of York, 90 N Newberry St., York, PA 17401.









