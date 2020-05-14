|
|
Kenneth G. Barnhart, Sr.
Zions View - Kenneth G. Barnhart, Sr., 69, beloved husband, father, grandfather, was ushered to Heaven by the Lord's angels on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of the late Darlene M. Barnhart, the couple would have shared 53 years on May 10th.
Born on July 13, 1950, in York, he was the son of the late Eleanor (Kennedy) and Paul A. Barnhart, Sr. He loved his family very much and his presence will be deeply missed.
He leaves to cherish his memory, children, Tina Ely (Mike), Tracy Ort (Mike), all of York Haven, Tammy Markley (Edward), Manchester, Kenneth Barnhart, Jr., (Korynne) York Haven, Michelle Foust (Charles), Zions View; daughter-in-law, Lisa Amspacher; mother-in-law, Evelyn Amspacher; grandchildren, Adam, Jordan, Bobby, Tasha, Amanda, Nick, Cullen, Jake, Kaitlyn, Corey, Lara; great-grandchildren, Haileigh, Paige, Taylor, Bella, Brayden, Becca, Keithie III, Owen, Brantlee, Liam; a brother, Richard Barnhart; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his wife, Darlene and parents, Eleanor and Paul, he was preceded in death by a son, Gary Amspacher; brothers, Pete, Quint and Tom; and a sister, Joan.
A Celebration of Life Service will held privately. A time of remembrance and celebration will be held on August 1 at 2 p.m. at Zion View Athletic Park & Community Center, 140 Copenhaffer Rd, York, 17404. In lieu of flowers any donations can be made in honor of Kenneth Barnhart, Sr. to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020