Kenneth G. Shelley
York - Kenneth G. Shelley, 54, died on Friday, July 19, 2019 at York Hospital.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder officiating. A visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. prior to the service.
Born on April 26, 1965, he was a son of the late Dr. Emerson Shelley and Doris (Grove) Shelley. Kenneth Graduated from the State University of New York with a degree in Fashion Design and was a sales consultant with Loews Theatres in California. In his leisure time he loved to prepare gourmet specialties for his friends and family.
Mr. Shelley enjoyed good times and gatherings with Mary, Wendy, Holly and Missy, who were close friends since high school and were by his side until he left his earthly family and friends to join his Heavenly Family.
Kenneth leaves two brothers, Eric Shelley and his wife, Gwen of York and Jeffrey Shelley of New Smynra Beach, FL; niece, Kaitlyn Shelley and her fiancé, Richard Mylin, IV of York; and his beloved boxers, Tara and Zoe. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Trevor Shelley.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 23, 2019