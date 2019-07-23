Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Shelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth G. Shelley


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth G. Shelley Obituary
Kenneth G. Shelley

York - Kenneth G. Shelley, 54, died on Friday, July 19, 2019 at York Hospital.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder officiating. A visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. prior to the service.

Born on April 26, 1965, he was a son of the late Dr. Emerson Shelley and Doris (Grove) Shelley. Kenneth Graduated from the State University of New York with a degree in Fashion Design and was a sales consultant with Loews Theatres in California. In his leisure time he loved to prepare gourmet specialties for his friends and family.

Mr. Shelley enjoyed good times and gatherings with Mary, Wendy, Holly and Missy, who were close friends since high school and were by his side until he left his earthly family and friends to join his Heavenly Family.

Kenneth leaves two brothers, Eric Shelley and his wife, Gwen of York and Jeffrey Shelley of New Smynra Beach, FL; niece, Kaitlyn Shelley and her fiancé, Richard Mylin, IV of York; and his beloved boxers, Tara and Zoe. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Trevor Shelley.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now