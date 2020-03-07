|
Kenneth Geiger Sr.
Codorus - Kenneth E. Geiger Sr., 85, died Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Yvonne M. (Kessler) Raber, Geiger with whom they celebrated 30 years of marriage.
Mr. Geiger was born May 24, 1934 in the Village of Bair and was the son of the late John and Mary (Jacobs) Geiger, Senft, Smith. He was employed at Gene Latta Buick, Hanover after retiring from Graham Architectural Products, York, where he worked for 18 years. He also worked at Teledyne Readco, York. Ken graduated from East Berlin High School Class of 1952 and attended Penn State York. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1957-1959. He was a member of Church of the Open Door since 1969, serving on various committees and singing with the Joyful Hearts Choir. He was a faithful member of CBMC (Christian Business Men's Connection). He played basketball, softball, and baseball for various teams in York/Adams County and participated in the York Senior Games for many years. He also enjoyed golfing.
In addition to his wife Yvonne, he is survived by his daughter Natalie Shipman and husband Garth of Franklin, VA; his step-daughter Kimberly Rohrbaugh and husband Rick of Stoverstown, PA; his step-son Jeffery Raber and wife Sharon of Mechanicsburg, PA; and step-daughter-in-law Deb Raber of Lebanon, PA. He was also survived by his 10 grandchildren, Emily, Hannah, Isaiah, Kristen, Kelsey, Jonathan, Jacob, Jennifer, Bryan, and Rachele; 14 great-grandchildern; his brother Robert L. Geiger and wife Joann of York; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Kenneth E. Geiger, Jr., his step-son Timothy Raber, and his grandson Kenneth Geiger III.
A funeral service in celebration of Kenneth's life will be held on Thursday at 11:00AM at Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York PA 17408, with Pastor Riedy officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00AM at the church. Interment will be held at 3:00PM at Jefferson Cemetery. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of Spring Grove.
Memorial contributions in Kenneth's memory may be made to Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020