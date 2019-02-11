|
|
Kenneth Gross D.D.S. Krout
York - Dr. Kenneth Gross Krout, passed away peacefully at the Walla Walla Veteran's Home in Walla Walla, WA on January 11, 2019.
Ken was born on August 14, 1925 in York, PA. He was the youngest of four sons born to Charles Adam Krout and Verna Edna Gross Krout. He graduated from West York High School in June of 1943. Ken played clarinet in the Junior High and Senior High School Band. He was also immensely proud of having been on the 1942-43 basketball team that won the York County Championship.
After graduating from high school, Ken enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served as radar observer and an aerial gunner and bombardier on B-29's until his honorable discharge after the conclusion of WWII. He attended Centre College in Danville, KY and Franklin and Marshall College and dental school at the University of Pennsylvania on the GI Bill.
Ken was introduced to his future wife, Ruth Ellen Kern, by mutual friends. They were married on June 6, 1947 at Bethany Reformed Church in York. In 1950, Ken enlisted in the Air Force. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1951. During the remainder of Ken's military service, the couple lived at Scott Air Force Base in Belleville, Illinois. He received an honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1953 with the rank of Captain.
Ken established of his dental practice in West York. He retired in 1987. In 1997, Ken and Ruth Ellen moved to Washington State.
Ken was an avid golfer and was involved in the Masons, the Shriners, the Scottish Rite, the Elks and the American Legion. Up until the last days of his life, Ken continued to read the same Bible that he carried throughout his military service and to enjoy watching any and all types of sports on television.
Ken is survived by daughter, Jyl A. Francis and her husband James Francis of Coopersburg, PA; daughter, Jan C. Kruper and her partner Cecilia A. McKean of Walla Walla, WA. Ken also leaves grandchildren Kathryn Ruth Francis Sherk and her husband Alex Sherk, James Edward Francis, Robert Kern Miller, Marissa Ellen Faulkner, and great grandchildren, Avery and Peyton Sherk, Taylor Lynn Laughman and her husband Vernon, and great-great grandchildren Jayden All-Wagner, Brantlee Laughman, and Emmalynn Laughman. Ken is also survived by nephew, Greg Krout and his wife Connie of Mt. Wolf, their children and grandchildren and niece Sandra Harlow of York and her children and grandchildren.
Ken was preceded in death by wife of 65 years, Ruth Ellen, eldest daughter, Jo Ellen Krout Miller Faulkner, parents, Charles and Verna Krout, brothers Laverne Charles, Donald Bernard, and Robert Leon Krout, and great-grandson, Christopher Robert Miller.
A graveside service will be held in June 22, 2019 at New Harmony Presbyterian Church in Brogue, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019