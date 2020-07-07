Kenneth H. MatthewsYork - Kenneth H. Matthews, 73, of York, Pennsylvania, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, July 2, at his beloved beach town, Avalon, New Jersey. He was born on January 4, 1947, to the late Clifford and Eleanor (Dixon) Matthews of Downingtown, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Downingtown Senior High School in 1964. Ken attended the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in music education in 1968. Additionally, he earned his Master's Degree from the Pennsylvania State University in 1971. He dedicated 35 years of his life as a music educator at Central York School District, retiring in 2003. During that time he founded the Central York Middle School Colonial Fife and Drum Corp in 1971, which he was actively involved in planning the 50th anniversary celebration. He directed the Jazz Band for the Pennsylvania Ambassadors of Music and Youth Musicians abroad for several years.After retiring, he began the next chapter of his life. He was involved with Notable Student Travel, painting and becoming a member of the York Symphony Chorus and the Chamber Singers, as well as serving as the Symphony Chorus' president for several terms. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Manchester, Pennsylvania. Ken participated in the Celebration Choir, Bell Choir, and was a member of the Outreach/Mission Ministry. He devoted much of his time to volunteering for St. Paul's mission trips, Habitat for Humanity, and Salvation Army, and was always helping others. Ken had many loves and hobbies including Penn State football, Avalon, Christmas brass caroling, traveling, cooking, a good IPA or Manhattan, and most importantly, friends and family. His most recent role was being a doting Pop Pop.Ken will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 39 years, Kay, his son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Andrea Matthews of Philadelphia, his daughter, Dr. Lauren Matthews of San Antonio, and adored granddaughter, Brynn. Along with his family, he is survived by his siblings, Gerald Matthews, of Earleville, Maryland, Norman Matthews, of Cape May Court House, New Jersey, Constance Cropper, of Montoursville, Pennsylvania, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, Kenneth and Helen Beaverson, and brother, Thomas Matthews.A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. In consideration of everyone's safety, a celebration of life will be planned in the future. Details will be announced when available. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kenneth H. Matthews Memorial Fund to establish a scholarship, care of Central York School District, 775 Marion Road, York, PA17406; or St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4360 Board Road, Manchester, PA 17345.Arrangements are entrusted to William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester.