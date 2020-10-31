1/1
Kenneth J. Freese
Kenneth J. Freese

New Freedom - Kenneth J. Freese, 80, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was the loving husband of Susan C. (Harman) Freese to whom he was married for over 39 years.

Born in West Chester, PA he was the son of the late Eugene R. Freese and Emma B. (Lilley) Yinger. Ken was a 1958 graduate of Kennard-Dale High School and worked for 47 years as a carpet and tile installer with the former New Freedom Farm and Home. He was an avid woodworker and farm stand owner. Ken enjoyed all sports especially golf and March Madness basketball. He loved supporting his grandchildren's sports teams and other activities and loved going to Ocean City. He attended Maryland Line United Methodist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, son Gregory A. Freese and wife Christy and daughter Christine M. Williams and husband Steve, all of Stewartstown; six grandchildren Jere Preston, Logan Williams, Jason Williams, Adam Freese, Emily Freese and Lizzie Jo Freese; one sister Becky Holmes and one sister-in-law Karen Harman.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12PM at Maryland Line United Methodist Church, 21500 York Road, Maryland Line, MD 21105 with Rev. Dennis Schulze officiating. Burial will follow in New Freedom Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10AM until the time of his service at the church. All in attendance will be encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.

www.HartensteinCares.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
