Kenneth J. Stewart Sr.
Kenneth J. Stewart, Sr

York - Kenneth James Stewart, Sr., 52, departed this earthly world on June 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born on January 23, 1968. He was the son of the late Howard Stewart, Sr., and Rita Stewart and Bruce Banks. Kenneth attended York City Schools, he enjoyed cooking, listening to music, playing football for South York and spending time with family and friends. Kenneth will truly be missed by those lives he touched.

He is survived by five children, Kenneth Stewart, Jr., Frinchi Mitchell, Sadequia Layer, Kenisha Stewart and Monique Orr; ten grandchildren; a brother Howard Stewart III; four sisters, Antoinette Stewart, Latricia McCowin, Ruth Banks, and Sonja Grim; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Kenneth was proceeded in death by three grandmothers, Mary Brooks, Ruth Banks and Dorothy Stewart; four grandfathers, Mattew Banks, Clarence Brooks, and James Smallwood; a special uncle, Wayne (Icky) Banks; and a special aunt, Franclene (Frankie) Stewart.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on July 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Jabez Ministries, 40 Jefferson Ave, York, Pa. Pastor Adrian Boxley will be officiating the service. Any and all donations can be made to Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market Street, York, Pa.




Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
