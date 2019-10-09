Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
Kenneth Joseph Simcoe


1945 - 2019
Kenneth Joseph Simcoe Obituary
Kenneth Joseph Simcoe

Hallam - Kenneth "Ken" Joseph Simcoe, 74, died on Monday, October 7, 2019 at his residence.

Ken was born in Austin, TX on April 4, 1945, son of the late Joseph and Mary (Morgan) Simcoe.

Ken served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He received his Associates Degree from Virginia Tech and retired as a manager from Verizon. Following his retirement Ken worked at BattleField Harley Davidson. He was a member of the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club. Ken loved riding his motorcycle and also enjoyed reading. He attended Saint Joseph Church in York.

Ken is survived by four children, Jacqueline E. Speary of Dallastown, Jennifer C. Hill and her husband, Brian of California, Dustin K. Simcoe and his wife, Bethany of Hellam, and Nicole M. Shanabrough and her husband, Christopher of York; six grandchildren, Katlyn, Olivia, Kassandra, Gavin, Jameson, and Corbin; three great grandchildren, Alexander David, Harper Marie, and Sawyer Elizabeth; a brother, Thomas Simcoe and his wife, Barbara of Virginia; and a niece, Shannon Labocki and her husband, Michael of Virginia.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York. A viewing will be held on Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Prospect Hill Cemetery with full military honors by the York Country Veterans Honor Guard. A celebration of life gathering will be held at the VFW Post 5265, Spring Grove following the interment.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Keystone Warriors, 16 E. Noble Ave., Shoemakersville, PA 19555.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
