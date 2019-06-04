|
|
Kenneth L. Naugle
Wrightsville - Kenneth L. Naugle, age 64, of Wrightsville, died peacefully, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Born in York on November 8, 1954, he was the son of the late Lamar and Dolores (Crawford) Naugle. Ken was the loving husband of Denise L. (Gromling) Naugle; they were married August 18, 1990.
Ken was the owner/operator of KN Plumbing. Earlier in his career he worked for Stauffers of Kissel Hill and in McCrory's Distribution Center.
Ken was a member of the NSRA, and took pride in his 1939 Chevy truck. He enjoyed watching drag racing and NASCAR. Ken loved to talk to everyone and being a handyman, enjoyed helping anyone in need.
In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by his daughter Olivia Young, his son Shawn Naugle, his step-daughter Chrissy Fullmer, and her husband Justin, his brothers Leroy Naugle, and his wife Siri, Rodney Naugle, and his wife Arlene, and his grandchildren. He is also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law Howard and Viola Gromling, his sister-in-law Doris Reisinger, and her husband Fred, his brother-in-law Howard Gromling, Jr., and his wife Holly, and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Jeff Naugle, and his beloved granddaughter Reagan Fullmer.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Fairmount United Methodist Church, 5835 Furnace Road, York, with Pastor Eddie Hutcheson officiating. Interment will follow in Highmount Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ken's memory may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 (www.kidney.org)
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 4, 2019