Kenneth L. Ogle
York - Kenneth L. Ogle, age 87, of York, died at 10:45 PM Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Providence Place Senior Living. He was the husband of the late Jean M. (Elliott) Ogle.
Born May 27, 1933 in Cly, a son of the late William H. and Cora A. (Burger) Ogle, he had worked as a service technician for Fabricating Engineering and had previously worked at Ogle's Garage. He was a member of the Hawk Gunning Club, and enjoyed taking care of his home and gardening.
Mr. Ogle is survived by a daughter, Deb Lowery, and her husband Harold, of Red Lion; a step daughter, Susan Bossi, and her husband Don, of New Hampshire; a step son, Barry Grimm, Jr., and his wife Debbie, of Maryland; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a brother, William G. Ogle, and his wife Pat, of York, and his beloved dog, Teddy. He was also preceded in death by a step brother, George C. Burger.
Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, York, is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Lifesong Hospice & Palliative Care, 3880 Tecport Dr Suite 2, Harrisburg, PA 17111.