|
|
Kenneth L. Rosenberger
Orbisonia - Kenneth L. Rosenberger, 80, of Swope Drive, Orbisonia, PA, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home.
Born October 25, 1939 at Summerhill, Cambria County, PA, he was a son of the late Louis and Hester Agnes (Jones) Rosenberger. He was united in marriage to the former Darlene M. Varljen on June 17, 1961. Mrs. Rosenberger preceded in death on February 18, 2010.
He is survived by one son, Robert F. Rosenberger and his wife Jeanette of Columbia, MD, two grandsons, Tyler Rosenberger and Eric Rosenberger and two siblings, Matthew Emmett Rosenberger of Ohio and Mary Lou Rosenberger of Ebensburg, PA. One brother, Carl Rosenberger, preceded in death.
Mr. Rosenberger was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Croghan Pike, Orbisonia, PA. He was also a social member of Madden-Wennick Post 518, American Legion, Rockhill Furnace, PA and Blue Juniata Post 5754, V. F. W., Mt. Union, PA and the Summerhill Social Club.
He retired from Voith Hydro, York, Pa as a machinist.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 20896 Croghan Pike, Orbisonia, PA with Rev. Fr. Joseph Fleming officiating. Interment will be made at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, adjacent to the church. Friends may call at the Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, 565 Ridgley St., Orbisonia, PA 9:00 - 10:30 AM Monday. A Vigil Service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 20896 Croghan Pike, Orbisonia, PA 17243 or to Madden-Wennick Post 518, American Legion, P. O. Box 145, Rockhill Furnace, PA 17249.
Online condolences and further information can be obtained at www.martinrbrownfh.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020