1/
Kenneth L. Williams Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth L. Williams, Sr.

York - Kenneth L. Williams, Sr., 79, entered into rest on Friday August 7, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Gloria J. (Tucker) Williams. They celebrated 60 years of marriage June 2020.

He was the son of the late Ada Tuttle Chrise. Including his wife Kenneth is also survived by three children: Tracy Miller, Doug Williams, Kenneth Williams, Jr., four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Services and burial will be private. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved