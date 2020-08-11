Kenneth L. Williams, Sr.
York - Kenneth L. Williams, Sr., 79, entered into rest on Friday August 7, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Gloria J. (Tucker) Williams. They celebrated 60 years of marriage June 2020.
He was the son of the late Ada Tuttle Chrise. Including his wife Kenneth is also survived by three children: Tracy Miller, Doug Williams, Kenneth Williams, Jr., four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Services and burial will be private. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
.