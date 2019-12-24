Services
Kenneth Levere Eckard


1931 - 2019
Kenneth Levere Eckard Obituary
Kenneth Levere Eckard

York - Kenneth Levere Eckard, 88, entered into rest on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Manor Care South. He was the husband of Joann M. (Lewis) Eckard for 66 years.

Ken was born September 15, 1931 in York, the son of the late Clarence Eckard and Elizabeth (Thompson) Eckard Hildebrand. His father died when he was eight years old. At seventeen, he enlisted into the United States Air Force and served with honor and pride. He flew 50 combat missions during the Korean War as a tail gunner in B-29 bombers.

He worked as a cookware salesman and owned Eckard Spray Painting and Sand Blasting. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering with vehicles and equipment. He always said his greatest joy in life was his family and friends. Ken will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Ken is survived by his wife; children Kenneth Lee Eckard, Karen S. (Joe) Wolf, Jennifer L. (Dwight) McKinney, and daughter-in-law Sarah Hage; six grandchildren, Jason (Rebecca) Wolf, Adam Wolf, Elliot Eckard, Elizabeth (Josh) Maurer, Katie Malehorn and Brian Malehorn; three great grandchildren, Malakai Wolf, Waylon Martini, and Amelia Maurer; sisters Faye Bailey and Lois Gross; and many nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his beloved son, Mark Eckard; his sisters, Verna Trent and Dorothy Trent; and his brothers, Richard Eckard and Edwin Eckard.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held with family and friends at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff of Manor Care South for their kind and friendly care of Ken during his short stay at their facility.

In lieu of flowers, Ken has requested that you take a friend out for breakfast.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
