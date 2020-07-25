1/
Kenneth P. Groff
1937 - 2020
Kenneth P. Groff

Wellsboro - Kenneth P. Groff, age 82, of Wellsboro, PA, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 18, 1937 in Conestoga, PA, a son of Oscar and Alice (Cummens) Groff. Kenneth was the husband of RuthAnne (List) Groff. He worked as an installer in fabricating engineering and was also a maintenance foreman at York Hospital. Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Army.

Kenneth is survived by his wife; four sons, Kenneth (Deb) Groff, Jr. of Yocumtown, Ricky (Janet) Groff of New Cumberland, PA, Duane (Lois) Groff of Dover, and Lance Groff of Wellsboro; ten grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and some great great grandchildren; a brother, James (Muriel) Groff of York; and two sister, JoAnn (Paul) Bentzel of Emigsville, and Sharon (Randy) Shoop of Mt. Wolf. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dorothy Drawbaugh; and a brother, Oscar Groff.

Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 12-1pm at the Winterstown United Methodist Church 12184 Winterstown Rd. Felton, PA. The funeral service will be held immediately following the viewing at 1 Pm at the church with the pastor Dave Shultz officiating. Burial will be in Winterstown UB Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com




Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Winterstown United Methodist Church
JUL
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Winterstown United Methodist Church
