Kenneth Potts
1925 - 2020
Kenneth Potts

Wellsville - Kenneth Richard Potts, 95, of Wellsville went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 18, 2020.

He was born August 28, 1925, in Blacklog, PA the son of the late William H. and Hazel S. (Bilger) Potts.

Kenneth was the widower of Helen Elizabeth Potts.

He is survived by six children; William (Virginia), Michael (Linda), James (Vicki), Kathy (Luther) Burkholder, Edward, Steven Lipko (Janice); four grandchildren, Kristin (Ahmed), Michael (Karen), Milette, Angie (Damien); four great-grandchildren, Imran, Simon, Breanne, Julia; one sister, Doris M. Powell of Steelton; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, James R. Potts.

The family wishes to thank Mrs. Rose Johnson for being his loyal caregiver.

Kenneth was retired from the Navy Depot and was a lifelong farmer and was recognized by the Dillsburg Farmers Fair Committee for being Dillsburg oldest farmer.

Kenneth was a member of the former Barrens United Lutheran Church, Dillsburg and served as a Deacon, Elder and on the church counsel. He was a past President of the Northwestern York County Democratic Club and was a former member of the Mechanicsburg Club, NYCHAPS, and the American Legion Post #109. Kenneth served his country in the U.S Navy during W.W. II.

A public viewing will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6-8 pm in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in the Barrens Salem Union Cemetery, Dillsburg.

Memorial contribution may be made to the Northern York County Historical and Preservation Society, 35 Greenbrier Lane, Dillsburg, PA 17019 or a charity of your choosing.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

